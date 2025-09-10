Argentina will aim an extension of their winning run in the next match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Ecuador National Football Team vs Argentina National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, September 10. The Ecuador vs Argentina match is set to be played at the Estadio Banco Pichincha, Quito, Ecuador and it starts at 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Ecuador vs Argentina live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming

This is the hour we'll close the Qualifiers! 🔚🏆 pic.twitter.com/cjBFzjYZyH — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) September 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)