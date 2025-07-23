In the first semi-final of the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2025, England Women's National Football Team will face the Italy Women's National Football Team on Wednesday, July 23. The ENG-W vs ITA-W match will be hosted at the Stade de Geneve in Lancy and will begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the England vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the ENG-W vs ITA-W Semi-Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass.‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

