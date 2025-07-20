The France Women's National Football Team will face the Germany Women's National Football Team in the high-voltage UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals on Sunday, July 20. The France vs Germany match will be hosted at the St Jakob-Park, Basel and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the France vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the France vs Germany Quarter-Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

France vs Germany UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Quarter-Final Match

🇫🇷🆚🇩🇪 One last SF ticket up for grabs!#WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/bwOlOhcJ5a — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)