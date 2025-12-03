Looking to cut the gap between themselves and Arsenal, Manchester City will visit London to play Fulham in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 on December 3. The Fulham vs Manchester City EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Craven Cottage, London, and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Fulham vs Man City live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea Secure 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal Despite Moises Caicedo's First-Half Red Card.

Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

𝕊𝕠𝕚𝕣 𝕕𝕖 𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 🩵🤙 pic.twitter.com/XxLL3X3WV1 — Manchester City (@ManCityFra) December 2, 2025

