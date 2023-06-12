Germany will lock horns with Ukraine in an international friendly match on June 13, 2023, Tuesday. The game will begin at 9.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Team) and is slated to take place at the Weserstadion in Bremen. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of Germany vs Ukraine match on the SonyLIV app and websites. Jio users can also watch the match for free on the JioTV app. Big Blow to Netherlands! Matthijs De Ligt Ruled out of Nations League Final Four Because of Calf Injury.

Germany vs Ukraine, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming

International football returns with a BANG! 🤩 💥 Germany takes on Ukraine in a high-octane friendly in Bremen 🇩🇪⚔️ 🇺🇦#SonySportsNetwork #GERUKR pic.twitter.com/niAMyU1XRN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)