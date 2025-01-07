Inter Milan and AC Milan will clash in the Italian Super Cup 2024-25 final on Tuesday, January 7. The Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be held at the Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match has a scheduled start time at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans will not be able to watch Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 final match on TV in India. GXR is the new official streaming partner of Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 final match live streaming online for free on its website. Serie A 2024–25: Car Lit Up in Flames Outside Stadio Olimpico Before Roma vs Lazio Match As Rival Fans Approach Each Other.

