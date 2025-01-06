Rome, Jan 6 (AP) A car went up in flames outside the Stadio Olimpico about an hour before the Rome derby between Roma and Lazio after being struck by fireworks as rival fans attempted to approach each other.

Police intervened immediately on Sunday and there were no reports of injuries.

Also Read | Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Najmul Abedin Threatens To Resign Over Differences With President Faruque Ahmed.

Hundreds of Roma and Lazio supporters were kept apart by authorities.

It's the first time in six years that the Rome derby is being played at night. The game had been played earlier in the day recently for security concerns.

Also Read | India All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Announces Retirement From White Ball Cricket.

Lazio entered the match in fifth place in Serie A, while Roma was 11th. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)