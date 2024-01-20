Inter Milan are the defending champions of the Supercoppa Italiana, having beaten AC Milan 3-0 in the final to clinch the trophy last year. Simone Inzaghi is widely renowned as a cup specialist and they will fancy their chances of booking a berth in the final at the cost of the manager's former side. Martinez has been on a mission this term and has so far netted 20 goals across all competitions for the Nerazzurri. The Match will start at 00;30 Am on January 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time. For fans in India, Inter Milan vs Lazio Live Telecast or Live Streaming details are not available. Atletico Madrid’s Revenge Ensures Real Madrid’s Early Exit From Copa Del Rey 2023–24.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Supercoppa Italiana 2023-24 Semifinal

