Atletico Madrid orchestrated local rival Real Madrid's early exit from the Copa Del Rey following a 4-2 win in the extra time at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. Just a week ago Real Madrid inflicted a semi-final heartbreak with a 5-3 victory in the Supercopa De Espana. In the Copa Del Rey, Los Colchoneros' quest for revenge on Real Madrid saw the light with Antoine Griezmann stealing the limelight with his skilful attacking display. Premier League 2023-24 Transfers: Brentford FC Completes Loan Signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur.

Los Blancos kicked off the game with sizzling attacking play from Jude Bellingham, dribbling past two defenders only to see his left-footed shot rise high above the post. Moments later, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak was called into action and he lived up to his reputation by denying Rodrygo, then Vinicius Jr with a quick double save.

Los Blancos high-intensity style of football was soon brought down to the ground with Samuel Lino finishing off the opportunity that deflected into his path in the 39th minute of the game. The visitors found the equalizer with Jan Oblak playing a hand in it as he sent the ball into the back of his own net following a set piece from Luka Modric. The first half ended on level terms with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Atletico punched their way back into the lead in the second half with Alvaro Morata finding the back of the net from a deflected header from Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. In the final minutes of the game, Joselu's header forced the game into extra time with 2-2. FA Cup 2023–24: Nottingham Forest Edge Blackpool 3–2, Everton Clinch 1–0 Win Over Crystal Palace for Fourth Round Entry.

Griezmann's precision was enough to send the ball past Lunin who could only stand still at the goalpost. Madrid thought that had equalized in the 110th minute, but Bellingham was adjudged offside. Rodrigo Riquelme applied the finishing touches to knock Real Madrid out of the competition with a 4-2 victory.

