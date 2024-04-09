FC Goa qualified for the playoffs already. But after just one win in the last five matches, FC Jamshedpur has fallen behind in the race. The side needs a win to level with points with East Bengal – who currently holds the sixth spot in the ISL Points table. The exciting match will start at 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel. Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Live

Time to rise to the occasion 🦬🧨#JFCFCG pic.twitter.com/YdVDoi0t8S — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)