India is a country who have not excelled much in competitive football, yet the passion for it knows no bounds and thrives in every household. Such an instance was noticed in the AIFF Blue Cubs league, where young footballers were competing against each other. Amidst this, a woman, assumingly a mother of one of the participating footballers, was spotted animated on the touchline trying to guide and instruct the young players on how to score a goal. Fans loved to see her energy and passion and made the video viral on social media. Louis Ogana Scores As Churchill Brothers Beats Aizawl FC in I-League 2023–24.

Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers

