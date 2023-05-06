Liverpool will be hosting Brentford in their next Premier League 2022-23 football game on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The game will take place at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, at 10.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

