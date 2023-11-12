Liverpool will play against Brentford on the matchday 12 of Premier League 2023-24 on November 12. The match will be played at Iconic Anfield Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Liverpool vs Brentford live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Liverpool vs Brentford live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United 1–0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Red Devils Manager Erik ten Hag Gets Important Win Following Speculation About His Future.

Liverpool vs Brentford Live

