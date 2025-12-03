Liverpool have returned to winning ways in their last match and will look to extend the run in the Premier League 2025-26 as they take on Sunderland on December 4. The Liverpool vs Sunderland EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, and it will start at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Liverpool vs Sunderland live telecast on its TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Liverpool vs Sunderland EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea Secure 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal Despite Moises Caicedo's First-Half Red Card.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming

Matchday under the Anfield lights 🏟️ We take on Sunderland in the Premier League 👊 #LIVSUN pic.twitter.com/2HanaIxcJm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)