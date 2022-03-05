Liverpool would aim to further close down their gap with leaders Manchester City when they face West Ham in the Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday, March 5. The match would be played at Anfield and is set to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD would provide live telecast of this game while fans in India can also use the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the fixture.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)