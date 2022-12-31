Manchester City will face-off with Everton in their next English Premier League 2022-23 match. The match will commence at 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Erling Haaland is in great goalscoring form. A booming Manchester City will look to clinch another victory at home in pursuit behind league leaders Arsenal. The broadcasting rights for EPL 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 3 and Star Sports Select HD 1 to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Everton match. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app or website. Premier League and EFL Players to Wear Black Armbands in Pele's Honour.

Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Will #ManchesterCity continue their winning streak, or will the struggling #Everton side cause an upset😱? Tune in, tonight 8:30 PM, on📺 Star Sports 3 and Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/nqOIRkRr4L — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 31, 2022

