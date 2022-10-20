Manchester United are set to go up against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League 2022-23 clash on Thursday, October 20. The match, slated to be played at Old Trafford, will begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

