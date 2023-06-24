Sunil Chhetri steps up on the big occasion once again as he hands India the all important lead deep in the second half as he fired one into the goal from a pinpoint cross of Naorem Mahesh Singh and registered his 91st International goal. India dominated the game from the start but failed to capitalize on opportunities and break the deadlock. It was once again Sunil Chhetri turning out to be at the right place at the right moment to do it.

Sunil Chhetri Goal Video

