Indian Football Team will be back in action against Afghanistan in the return lef of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at home. The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match will be played on March 26, Tuesday and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs AFG football match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam, India. The Indian Football announced Viacom18 as their official broadcaster of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match. Fans will be able to watch the telecast on the Sports18 1, Sports18 1HD, and Sports18 3 TV channels. The fans in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match on the JioCinema app and website for free. International Friendly 2024: India U23 Draw Against Malaysia in Second Friendly Tie.

India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)