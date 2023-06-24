After heavy defeat in the first game, Pakistan face a tough challenge in front of them as they face Kuwait in their next group game of the SAFF Championship on June 24, 2023, Saturday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The kick-off is at 3.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately there is no live telecast available for the Pakistan vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match. Although Fancode will provide the live streaming online of Pakistan vs Kuwait match on its website and mobile app.

Pakistan vs Kuwait SAFF 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Visiting team Kuwait to take on Pakistan in their second Group A match in the ongoing 2023 #SAFF Championship! ⚔️ #PAKKUW#SAFFChampionship2023 #StrengthInUnity pic.twitter.com/ecYunFWDzZ — SAFF Football (@SAFFfootball) June 24, 2023

