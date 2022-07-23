PSG will take on Japanese outfit Urawa Reds in their latest pre-season fixture. The clash will be played at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 23, 2022 (Saturday) and has a start time of 03:30 PM IST. Live telecast is not available but Indian fans can watch this match the live streaming of this match on the PSGTV Premium and Paris Saint-Germain Twitch Channel.

