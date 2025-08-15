Napoli manager Antonio Conte lost his cool and angrily confronted Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi after his tackle on defender Amir Rrahmani during a club friendly 2025 match on August 14. Napoli were playing Olympiacos in a pre-season friendly match at the Stadio Comunale Teofilo Patini in Castel di Sangro when striker Ayoub El Kaabi came up with a harsh tackle on Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, which floored the latter and left him in pain. Antonio Conte, who was on the sidelines, watched this incident unfold right in front of his eyes and he stormed onto the pitch to confront the Olympiacos striker. The Italian manager was left fuming with the challenge and match officials had to hold him back. Napoli won the match 2-1. Tottenham Hotspur Condemn Racist Abuse of Mathys Tel After UEFA Super Cup 2025 Defeat Against PSG.

Antonio Conte Angry at Olympiacos Player for Tackling Napoli's Amir Rrahmani

All'ennesimo brutto fallo, #Conte non ci sta ❌ Parte dalla panchina e va da El Kaabi che va duro su Rrahmani 🆚#NapoliOlympiacos #DAZN pic.twitter.com/xU92kRpEa8 — DAZN Italia (@DAZN_IT) August 14, 2025

