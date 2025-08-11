Al-Nassr's pre-season ended with a shock loss against Almeria in a club-friendly 2025 in Spain, which saw star Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo score a brace. Ronaldo has been in a goal-scoring spree, coming off a hat-trick in his last match against Rio Ave. Ronaldo opened his account in the 17th minute, helping Al-Nassr level the scoreline courtesy of a near-perfect finish from a pass inside the box. Ronaldo stepped up to take a penalty in the 39th minute, and as usual, converted it into a goal to help Al-Nassr take a 2-1 lead, which did not last as Adri Embarba scored a brace for himself to steal the limelight for the Spanish second division side. Almeria 3-2 Al-Nassr, Club Friendly 2025: Adri Embarba Scores Brace As Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Suffer Defeat In Final Pre-Season Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits First Goal

⚽ | From build-up to brilliance 🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo applies the perfect finish 🐐#AlNassrAlmeria pic.twitter.com/WFlCjN1WeQ — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 10, 2025

SIUUU Celebration After Completing A Brace

His Iconic celebration 🐐 Again, in Spain 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QXpvG1GKpL — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 10, 2025

