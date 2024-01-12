The very first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be played between Qatar and Lebanon on Friday, January 12. The match is set to be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar and has a scheduled time of 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India are in for an absolute treat as the live telecast of matches of the Indian Football Team will be broadcast on DD Sports. Fans can also watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. India Football Team Jersey for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Unveiled: A Look at Kit To Be Worn by Blue Tigers in Continental Tournament (Watch Video)

Qatar vs Lebanon

See you at the opening! Didn't get your tickets? Check out the official ticket resale platform for availability.https://t.co/voMYJiGPRc#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/YijIwrMkFx — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)