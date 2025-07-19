The Spain Women's National Football Team will face the Switzerland Women's National Football Team in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final clash. The Spain vs Switzerland Women's Euro 2025 much-awaited match will be hosted at the Wankdorf Stadium, Switzerland, and begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 19. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Spain vs Switzerland Quarter-Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Thumps Wales 6–1 To Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Sweden.

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025

