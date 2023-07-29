Sweden will take the stage alongside Italy in the Group G game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, July 29 at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand. The match is slated to kick-start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and football fans in the country can watch the high-voltage clash on the DD Sports channel. The Indian fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the Sweden vs Italy game online on the FanCode app or website. No Lionel Messi! Argentina Striker Yamila Rodriguez Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona Tattoos at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Sweden vs Italy Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡️ ⚽️ Sweden vs Italy ⏰ 1 PM ⚽️ France vs Brazil ⏰ 3:30 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/c5TysAFHah — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 29, 2023

