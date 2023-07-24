The women’s FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Italy saw a rare incident as Argentine forward Yamila Rodriguez was spotted with tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 25-year-old Argentine striker was reportedly pictured on the substitute bench with tattoos of two football legends on her left leg. On her upper thigh, there is a tattoo of Argentina’s late and legendary footballer Diego Maradona. While on her shin, she had the tattoo of her favourite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentine Forward Yamila Rodriguez With Tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo on Her Thigh Go Viral

Argentina striker Yamila Rodríguez has tattoos of Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo on her leg 📸 pic.twitter.com/6vJtXQk7tP — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 24, 2023

