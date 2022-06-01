Ukraine and Scotland will face off against each other in the remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers play-off match. The clash will be played on June 02, 2022 (Thursday) at 12:15 AM IST. Sony Sports are likely to telecast the game on TV in India while SonyLIV and JioTV will provide the live streaming for their subscribers. The winners will face Wales for a place in Qatar 2022.

