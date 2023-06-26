Ilkay Gundogan has completed his transfer move from Manchester City to Barcelona. The German international recently won the treble for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He has joined the Catalan giants for two years and his buyout clause is 400 million euros. Senegal Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Pens Down Emotional Message for Chelsea Fans After Joining Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

Ilkay Gundogan Joins Barcelona

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 İlkay Gündoğan joins FC Barcelona! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 26, 2023

