Manchester City are now one step closer to their much-longed treble as they have now clinched the FA Cup 2022-23 title beating Manchester United 2-1 in the final. The game opened with a surprise to the spectators as Ilkay Gundogan scored the opener in just 13 seconds of the game, giving Manchester City the lead. Manchester United equalised in the first half from a penalty awarded by Jack Grealish which was converted by Bruno Fernandes. Ilkay Gundogan scored another stunning low drive in the second half re-establishing the lead for Manchester City. Despite the rest of the game being well contested, they held on to the lead to win the title.

FA Cup 2022-23 Final Result Details

