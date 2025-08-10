History created by the India Women's U-20 football team as they have qualified for the AFC U-20 Asia Cup which will be hosted in 2026 at Thailand. The India U20 women's team had to beat Malaysia to secure a direct qualification without depending on any other results and they edged past them by a margin of 1-0 in the qualifiers. Pooja was the one who scored the only goal of the match. India will be playing in the competition for the first time in 20 years. India Women’s Football Team Qualify for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 for First Time After 2–1 Win Over Thailand.

India U-20 Women's Football Team Qualifies For AFC U-20 Asia Cup 2026

