After a disappointing start against USA, India will look to register their first win of the tournament in the second match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 14. The India U-17 vs Morocco U-17 football match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and is slated to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch free live streaming of this game on the Voot app.

India U-17 vs Morocco U-17 Free Live Streaming Online

🇮🇳 look to bounce back as they face 🇲🇦 in their 2nd match of #U17WWC 📈 Watch the young 🐯 in action, Oct 14, 8 pm onwards, LIVE on #Sports18 1 / 1 HD & Sports18 Khel 📺#KickOffTheDream #BreakingBoundaries #U17WWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/Q2mcxq0frj — Sports18 (@Sports18) October 13, 2022

