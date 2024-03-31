Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez scored a goal in the 14th minute of the game to put his team ahead in the MLS 2024 match against New York City. But the game got much more interesting when Alonso Martinez from New York City scored a goal in the 34th minute to equalise. Even though having the majority of the possession during the game Inter Miami failed to fight back. Lionel Messi was not part of the game due to his fitness-related issues. Inter Miami are now in second place in the MLS 2024 points table. ‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post).

Inter Miami 1–1 New York City

