It was one of the most memorable matches for Cristiano Ronaldo as he went on to score his career's 64th hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al-Nassr and Al-Tai. Ronaldo scored in the 64th minute first and then in quick succession in the 67th minute. He completed his hat-trick when he scored the goal in the 87th minute. Ronaldo took to social media after the win over Al-Tai and posted some photos from the match. He captioned the images and wrote, "This is how we do it, Amazing victory and another hat-trick!" Al-Nassr 5–1 Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Al-Alami Prevail.

This is how we do it ✋🏽 Amazing victory and another hat-trick! pic.twitter.com/3lt2PHO5Lp— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2024

