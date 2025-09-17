In a bid to overcome their 0-3 defeat against Charlotte, Inter Miami hosted Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer 2025, which witnessed the Lionel Messi-led side return to winning ways in MLS. Jordi Alba opened the scoring for Miami, scoring the opening goal as early as the 12th minute. The second goal took time, as Messi found the back of the net in the 41st minute, handing his side a 2-0 lead ahead of the halftime whistle. Ian Fray tripled the score for the Herons, hitting a goal in the 52nd minute, pushing their opponents further into misery. Obed Vargas managed to score a solitary goal for Sounders in the 69th minute, but it was more about the optics than anything else, as Inter Miami won the contest 3-1. Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur, Latter Visits Dubai Stadium Wearing Indian Cricketer's Jersey During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (See Pics)

Inter Miami Beat Seattle Sounders 3-1

