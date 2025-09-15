Kuldeep Yadav had a fantastic start to the Asia Cup 2025 with the ball in hand as he won man of the match in consecutive games. India defeated UAE and Pakistan comfortably in the first two games and in both matches, Kuldeep shined with the ball in hand. Amid this he also met Inter Miami footballer Marc Astur as well. Astur shared a post on social media with pictures from their meeting. Astur and Kuldeep exchanged signed jerseys and enjoyed their time around Dubai. Astur also attended the India vs Pakistan match wearing Kuldeep's jersey. Kuldeep is an ardent football fan and fans loved the two athletes having a crossover. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Reflects on Spin-Bowling Masterclass Against Pakistan, Says ‘First Ball Is Always a Wicket Ball’.

Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Astur (@marcastur)

