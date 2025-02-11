Inter Milan registered a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina to keep up pace in the Serie A 2024-25 title race, on Tuesday, February 11. An own goal from defender Marin Pongracic gave Inter Milan the lead in the 28th minute but Fiorentina battled back to restore parity before half-time with Rolando Mandragora converting from the penalty spot. After the break, it was substitute Marko Arnautovic who had earlier replaced Marcus Thuram, who found the net with a magnificent header that helped Inter Milan regain the lead and eventually seal all three points on offer. With this win, Inter Milan now have 54 points, one less than Napoli who occupy the top spot on the Serie A 2024-25 points table. AC Milan Win Supercoppa Italiana 2024–25, Beat Inter Milan 3–2 in Thrilling Clash To Lift Eighth Italian Super Cup Title.

