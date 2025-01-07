AC Milan broke Inter Milan's streak of winning the Supercoppa Italiana. Inter Milan won the last three Italian Super Cup titles but this time around it is AC Milan who secured a win after a thrilling contest. AC Milan lifted their eighth Supercoppa Italiana after defeating Inter Milan 3-2. It was a very close match as Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi scored a goal each for Inter Milan in the second half to give them a lead but Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic netted one goal each to make it level for AC Milan. Tammy Abraham scored the late winner which helped AC Milan lift the Supercoppa Italiana 2024–25 title. Dep Minera 0–5 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024–25: Arda Guler Scores Brace, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga Net One Each To Help Los Blancos Advance.

Inter vs Milan Result

AC Milan Players lift the Supercoppa Italiana 2024–25 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)