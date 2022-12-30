Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan have roped in Lalthathanga Khawlhring or more famously known as Puitea from Kerala Blasters on a permanent deal. In a recently released statement by KBFC, the club confirmed that they have reached an agreement with ATK Mohun Bagan for the transfer of Puitea. The agreement included transfer fees although the amount is unknown. Puitea will join the Mariners after passing the medical. ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC Sign Defender Lalchhungnunga on Permanent Basis Till 2026.

Kerala Blasters Statement

The Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with ATKMB for the transfer of Puitea for an undisclosed fee. We wish Puitea all the best and thank him for the time he spent with us. The transfer remains subject to a player medical.#ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/tFK1jxzrFU — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 29, 2022

