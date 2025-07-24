The 27-year-old Colombian right-winger Jhon Arias has officially signed for the English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jhon Arias has signed a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12-month extension. Jhon Arias has signed from Fluminense FC, for which Wolves have reportedly made a 17 million Euros transfer fee. In his recent outing at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, he had a goal and an assist. The winger will be wearing the jersey number 10 for Wolves. Who Is Sudarshan Gopaladesikan? All You Need to Know About Former Infosys Intern Appointed as New Technical Director of EPL Club Newcastle United.

Wolves Sign Jhon Arias

We’ve got a new 🔟 in the building 🇨🇴 Welcome to the pack, @jhonariasa 🐺 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)