In one of the most-awaited announcements, Arsenal have finally made official the transfer of Jurrien Timber from Ajax. The Dutch defender has joined the Gunners on a long-term contract. The 22-year-old Netherlands international played 121 times for Ajax a club for which he won the Dutch Cup and two league titles. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News: Chelsea Insisting to Sell the Striker to Saudi Clubs, Negotiations Ongoing.

Jurrien Timber Joins Arsenal

Welcome to The Arsenal, Jurrien Timber 🤩 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023

