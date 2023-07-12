Chelsea and Saudi teams are currently in negotiations over the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Chelsea is tenacious in trying to complete the deal, but the negotiations have not yet reached their conclusion. His high wage is still the key deterrent for European clubs interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is no change in Chelsea's stance towards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, as they want to get rid of him. Saudi Arabian clubs have expressed interest in the 34-year-old. It was Al Ahli and Al Shabab that approached the former Barcelona striker. The search for a viable solution is still ongoing between the two parties, but so far no agreement has been reached. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set to Complete Al-Hilal Transfer; Serbian Midfielder to Join Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly at Saudi Arabian Club in €40M Deal: Report

Chelsea want to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Saudi Clubs

Chelsea are insisting to sell Pierre Aubameyang to Saudi clubs. Negotiations are still ongoing with club trying to make it happen; talks are not advancing to final stages yet. 🔵 #CFC Main issue for European clubs interested remain his huge salary, as of now. pic.twitter.com/N5LsmrcO4O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2023

