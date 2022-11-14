Moise Kean continued his good form for Juventus as he scored a brace, that helped Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 in Serie A 2022-23 on Monday, November 14. The Italian striker netted in the 43rd and 54th minutes before Arkadiusz Milik added a third in the 89th to seal a dominant win for Juventus. With this result, Juventus find themselves in the third spot on the Serie A 2022-23 table.

Juventus vs Lazio Result:

𝗙𝗧 A Moise Kean 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 and a Milik strike propel @juventusfcen into third in the league table ⚪⚫#JuveLazio pic.twitter.com/4vUam50d8Y — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 13, 2022

Juventus vs Lazio Goal Video Highlights:

