Argentine playmaker Leandro Paredes has agreed to join Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer if their star midfielder Adrien Rabiot signs for Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Latin American and the Old Lady have already deal in place which depends on Rabiot's Old Trafford move which has been speculating for a while in the transfer market. The French playmaker has recently been targeted by the Red Devils after they were constantly rejected by Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet:

Leandro Paredes remains Juventus priority target as new midfielder once Adrien Rabiot will join Manchester United. All parties optimistic to complete the domino in the next weeks. 🚨♻️ #transfers Personal terms agreed between Paredes and Juve - deal now depends on Rabiot. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

