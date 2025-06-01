Argentine legend Lionel Messi has now become the player with the most goals in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami. The GOAT footballer Lionel Messi achieved the feat of becoming Inter Miami's all-time top scorer in MLS with a brace against Columbus Crew. Lionel Messi scored the goals in the 15th and 24th minute of the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 match. Inter Miami CF won the match 5-1. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has a total of 32 goals in MLS for the Herons, 31 in the league phase and one in playoffs. Inter Miami 5-1 Columbus Crew, MLS 2025: Two Goals From Lionel Messi Help Herons Hand The Black and Gold Crushing Defeat At Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi Is Now All-Time Highest Goal Scorer In MLS For Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi becomes Inter Miami's all-time top scorer in MLS. pic.twitter.com/IZHpJHviYb — Stop That Messi (@stopthatmessiii) June 1, 2025

