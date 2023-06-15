Lionel Messi pulled off a sensational goal to help the 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions, Argentina, take a 1-0 lead in the friendly match. The FIFA World Cup winner produced the extraordinary effort after one minute 24 seconds into the game. Argentina are currently playing Australia in a friendly game in Beijing. Lionel Messi Drops Hint Of Extending His International Career Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Report.

Argentina Star Score a Stunner

What a goal from Lionel Messi to put Argentina ahead of Australia 1-0pic.twitter.com/vJ4LdzaELO — FansArena (@FansArena4) June 15, 2023

