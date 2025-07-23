Austin, Jul 23: Lionel Messi will miss the Major League Soccer All-Star Game against Liga MX on Wednesday night. Messi's teammate at Inter Miami, Jordi Alba, will also miss the game. An MLS spokesperson said Inter Miami informed league officials that the two players will not appear in the match at Q2 Stadium. Both could face a one-match suspension for missing the All-Star Game without a credible injury report. MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch MLS All-Star 2025 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

The league will speak with Inter Miami officials before providing an update on possible suspensions. Messi missed the All-Star Game last year with an injury. Messi is tied with Nashville forward Sam Surridge for the MLS lead in goals scored with 18. Messi has scored two goals in six of his last seven matches.

