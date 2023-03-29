Lionel Messi has shown his impressive form yet again as he scored a hattrick that helped Argentina thump Curacao 7-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday. Messi’s hattrick saw him cross the 100-goal mark in international football for Argentina. Earlier, the goal trend was started by Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Gonzalez who struck the net before the half-time mark. Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar's Transfer to USA, Says Report.

Lionel Messi Scores A Hattrick

The GOAT bags a hat-trick! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ooWsu4kZEm — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) March 29, 2023

Argentina Beat Curacao 7-0

FT: Argentina 7 -0 Curacao Argentina, we keep going. Copa America 2024 and then we go for World Cup 2026. Messi is still the best player in the World. He comes back to Barca, and we immediately become a Champions League power. pic.twitter.com/6FpApYGWLJ — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) March 29, 2023

