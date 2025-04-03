In a contest that was covered in controversies, the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 at Anfield ended in the 'The Reds' clinching the match 1-0. This was Liverpool's 100th Merseyside Derby win over rivals Everton. After a robust first half, Diogo Jota slammed the only and the decisive goal of the encounter for Liverpool, moving the club 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings, ahead of second-placed Arsenal. Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Premier League 2024–25: Gunners Closes Gap on Liverpool After 1–0 Win Against Blues.

Liverpool Extend Lead in PL 2024-25 to 12 Points

