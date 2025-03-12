In a drama-filled UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at Anfield, Paris Saint-Germain prevailed over Liverpool, and advanced into the final eight, with a sublime win in the penalty shootouts. PSG made a comeback, winning the match 1-0, where Ousmane Dembele scored the aggregate-equalling goal in the second half. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came out as a star for the Paris-based club, stopping Darwin Nunez, and Curtis Jones' penalty attempts, as teammate Desire Doue slammed the winning goal from the spot-kick, and helped the Ligue 1 2024-25 leaders move to the quarterfinals. PSG 0-1 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Harvey Elliot’s Late Strike Gives The Reds Edge Over French Giants

PSG Enter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarters

